Whataburger brings back Dr Pepper milkshakes this year -- but for a limited time

Brittany Taylor, Digital Content Producer

Whataburger's Dr Pepper shake (Whataburger)

HOUSTON – It’s time to rejoice, Dr Pepper fans!

Whataburger announced that it is bringing back the Dr Pepper Shake this year, KSAT News reports.

The Texas-based burger chain said the shakes will return to stores for a limited time. The popular shakes includes a vanilla shake base and Dr Pepper syrup.

“Our Dr Pepper Shake is as unique as Dr Pepper itself,” Rich Scheffler, Whataburger’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer, said in a news release. “This shake lets customers experience their favorite soft drink in a new way.”

