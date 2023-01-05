TRAFFIC UPDATE: Westpark Drive closing under 610 West Loop this weekend

HOUSTON – This is the latest phase of a project that’s been going on for years, but we’re getting close to the finish line! We started the new year with a long-term closure of the southbound West Loop entrance ramp, from Westheimer Road it’s all located near the Galleria area.

KPRC 2 Traffic Expert Anavid Reyes, brought you this information first at the end of 2022, click here for more.

This closure is expected to last about a year. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, they’re expecting the ramp to re-open by the Fall of 2023.

Map of Westpark Tollway closure happening this weekend (KPRC)

Now, coming up Friday night, another big closure -- This time, it involves Westpark Drive in both directions under the west loop. Those lanes will shut down this weekend starting at 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

The closure is in place because TXDOT needs to finish up the demolition of the 610 bridge over Westpark Drive, to make way for the new lanes.

If you can’t avoid the area, consider using Fournace, Bissonnet, or Bellaire instead.

The entire project is set to finish by 2024.