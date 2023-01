Crews are working to take a boat off the highway on Highway 59 near Hopper

HOUSTON – All mainlanes at Eastex Freeway headed southbound at Hopper Road are now open after a boat was found in the middle of the highway.

Houston TranStar video showed a white boat blocking the middle lanes of Highway 59 shortly before 6 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Houston Transtar video (Houston Transtar)

