70º

LIVE

Local News

Men charged in 2 separate shooting incidents in Montgomery County, deputies say

Brittany Taylor, Digital Content Producer

Tags: local, news, Montgomery County
(From left to right): Christopher Melder, 22, and 30-year-old Cody Barnes. (Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Two men have been arrested and charged for their roles in two shooting incidents on Monday in Montgomery County, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of shots being fired around 6:55 a.m. in the 19200 block of Mail Route Road.

The victim told officials that two men driving in a gray Ford F-150 were responsible for two shootings that morning, which both happened in the same location. No injuries have been reported during the two shootings.

The gunmen were identified as 30-year-old Cody Barnes and 22-year-old Christopher Melder. Both were arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail, where they were charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Barnes and Melder received bonds of $20,000 and $30,000.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Award-winning journalist, mother, YouTuber, social media guru, millennial, mentor, storyteller, University of Houston alumna and Houston-native.

email