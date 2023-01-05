Men charged in 2 separate shooting incidents in Montgomery County, deputies say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Two men have been arrested and charged for their roles in two shooting incidents on Monday in Montgomery County, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of shots being fired around 6:55 a.m. in the 19200 block of Mail Route Road.

The victim told officials that two men driving in a gray Ford F-150 were responsible for two shootings that morning, which both happened in the same location. No injuries have been reported during the two shootings.

The gunmen were identified as 30-year-old Cody Barnes and 22-year-old Christopher Melder. Both were arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail, where they were charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Barnes and Melder received bonds of $20,000 and $30,000.