‘It’s a huge waste of water’: Residents in west Houston concerned over water leak that has lasted several days

HOUSTON – Concerns are growing in a west Houston neighborhood over a water leak that has lasted for several days.

Residents near the 1300 block of West Brooklake Drive said water began spewing from the ground on Sunday.

“I feel like it’s a huge waste of water,” said resident Jimmy Dunne.

Dunne said he called 311 and notified the city, but the issue is yet to be repaired.

“Here it is on Wednesday, and nothing’s been done yet other than they came out and put these little orange flags there,” Dunne said. “The city needs to act on these faster because it’s costing the city a lot of money.”

KPRC 2 reached out to Houston Water who said it was aware of the situation.

“Houston Water is required to respond to every 311 call. Our crews will be dispatched to investigate 311 calls for water leaks. The incident responder will determine the size and impact of each leak to determine the priority of repairs,” a statement from Houston Water read.

It’s unclear what caused the leak or when it might be fixed.