Heads up, Blue Bell fans: A ‘much requested’ flavor is returning to stores for a limited time

HOUSTON – Blue Bell has announced the return of a much requested fan-favorite flavor: Tin Roof.

Blue Bell described its limited-edition flavor this way on its website: “Vanilla flavored ice cream with a rich chocolate sundae sauce and roasted peanuts dipped in a dark chocolate flavored coating.”

The Salted Caramel Brownie ice cream is available in the half gallon and pint sizes while supplies last.

Ice cream addicts, sound off: Have you tried this flavor? What do you think? Drop your hot takes in the comment section.