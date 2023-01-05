‘Acts as another set of eyes’: Harris County receives license plate readers in efforts to help reduce crime

HOUSTON – Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey on Thursday announced that he will provide license plate reading technology to law enforcement in Harris County, in order to help them improve their efforts in identifying criminal activity.

The readers, which costs $2,500 a year per camera to operate, will send real-time alerts to law enforcement when a vehicle associated with crime is captured on camera.

“We’ve witnessed the success of this technology in Spring Valley, Baytown, and other jurisdictions, so we worked with our Constables to find the best locations in unincorporated areas of Precinct 3 to install them,” said Ramsey. “This helps law enforcement catch wanted vehicles quickly. It acts as another set of eyes for law enforcement so if you’re looking to break the law in Precinct 3 – move elsewhere, because this isn’t the place.”

Ramsey said the license plate readers will also assist in finding vehicles that the Texas Department of Public Safety has tagged for missing persons such as Amber and Silver alerts.

The technology also reads paper tags, which will complement the state and local efforts in combating fake plates.