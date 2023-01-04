Woman arrested after leading police on chase through northeast Houston, deputies say

Deputies said they attempted to stop a driver in a purple Dodge when the chase started

HOUSTON – A woman has been arrested after leading deputies on a chase through northeast Houston Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull over a vehicle on I-45 at Aldine Bender around 3:39 p.m. when the woman refused to stop the vehicle, leading deputies on a chase.

HCSO called the Houston Police Department to assist with the pursuit of the purple Dodge Challenger and officers were able to end the chase on the Southwest Freeway at Little York.

The woman was being evaluated by EMS but was not transported to the hospital. It’s unclear why she ran from officers.