2 accused of stealing mail from large USPS box in Sugar Land, police say

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Two men are accused of stealing mail from a large drop box in Sugar Land on Dec. 30, police said Wednesday.

La Darius Jones and Ceasar Avila, both of Houston, are in custody after Sugar Land police teamed up with the U.S. Postal Service for a “collaborative enforcement effort.” Details of the arrest were not released.

“Mail theft is a serious and growing crime in the Houston area with suspects targeting large drop boxes which often lead to even more crimes against unsuspecting victims,” a social media post announcing the arrests read. “The Sugar Land Police have been working for months with the local Postal Inspector’s Office to stop mail theft in Sugar Land.”

The two now face charges for mail theft but could possibly face severe federal charges, police said.

You can report mail theft to United States Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.

