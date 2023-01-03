Roadway blocked in Humble as crews battle large apartment fire

Constables are assisting the Humble PD and Fire Department with an apartment complex fire in the 8400 block of Will Clayton Parkway

HUMBLE, Texas – Firefighters are battled a large apartment fire Tuesday afternoon in Humble, according to Humble Police Department.

The fire was reported around 2 p.m. at an apartment complex, located at 8455 Will Clayton Pkwy.

Investigators believe the fire began in a kitchen and the resident tried to extinguish the fire but it spread.

Pct. 4 deputies said 12 our of 16 units in the building were burned. No injuries have been reported.

Police said the roadway between Wilson Road and South Houston Avenue was closed for several hours. Drivers were asked the avoid the area until the scene was cleared.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.