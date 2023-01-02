74º

HPD officer involved in 3-vehicle crash near Highway 288, police say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A Houston police officer was involved in a three-vehicle crash in south-central Houston Sunday night, police said.

It happened at around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Old Spanish Trail and Allegheny Street near Highway 288.

Police said the officer was responding to a non-emergency call when a black-colored Lexus, who was possibly speeding, failed to stop at a “yield” sign. That was when the Lexus hit the back side of the officer’s patrol car.

The major impact of the crash pushed the patrol car into a red minivan that was waiting at a stoplight.

The officer was not hurt, according to police.

The driver of the Lexus was taken to the hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

No one else was hurt in the crash.

Police have opened up an investigation to find out what led to the crash.

