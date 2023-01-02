73º

5-year-old dies after possible drowning in Katy area, police say

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

KATY, Texas – A child has reportedly died after drowning in the Katy area, according to police.

Authorities say the incident took place in the 5100 block of Smokey River Court near Keith Harrow and Fry.

It is unclear how the child drowned, or what type of water the child was found in.

Harris County deputies are investigating this incident.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

