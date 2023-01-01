Suspect arrested after short police chase in Dickinson; Meth, alprazolam, gun seized, police say

DICKINSON – A man has been arrested after leading police on a short chase in the Dickinson area.

According to police, the incident began in the 2600 block of Dickinson Avenue on Friday at around 9 p.m.

Officers with the Dickinson Police Department say they attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle with temporary tags, however, the driver would not pull over.

This cause a short pursuit before the vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier near the intersection of East 28th Street at California.

The driver then backed into a patrol vehicle, exited the vehicle, then fled on foot. Officers were able to arrest the suspect after a brief pursuit.

Authorities say while at the scene, officers seized methamphetamine, alprazolam, marijuana, and a handgun.

Investigators say the suspect was identified as Juan Estudillo.

He was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation and charged with Manufacture or Deliver of Controlled Substance PG1 with a $100,000 bond, Possession of Marijuana with a $5,000 bond, Felon in possession of a firearm with a $25,000 bond, Possession PG3 with a $2,500 bond and Evading Arrest or Detention with a $2,500 bond.