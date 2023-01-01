PHOTOS: Is it fog or smoke? Moderate to unhealthy air quality levels reported in the Houston area following New Year’s celebrations

HOUSTON – Many residents in the Houston area woke up to dense fog outside their windows following New Year’s celebrations.

But many are wondering -- is it really fog? Or smoke from fireworks?

According to AirNow.com, a website that measures air quality using the official U.S. Air Quality Index (AQI), many areas north of the Houston area have reported AQI readings of “moderate” to “unhealthy.”

The city of Conroe reported an “Unhealthy” AQI reading. As of 8 a.m. Sunday, it had an AQI reading of 151.

Most of Houston’s city limits have reported “moderate” readings between 55 and 99.

When air quality readings are considered “unhealthy,” residents are urged to reduce any strenuous activity, such as exercise. Those who are sensitive to pollution, children, or those with health issues may need to take the most caution until air quality readings improve. Click here to learn more about each category.

To check the air quality in your area, click here. Enter your zip code or use the map.

KPRC 2 viewers shared photos of the dense fog in their area. You can view them below:

