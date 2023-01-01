A look back at 2022 and a look ahead to 2023

New Year’s Day forecast:

We’re dry today with temperatures climbing to 80 degrees. Last year we set the record high for the day of 85.

Happy New Year!

Rain in 2022:

Looking back at 2022 a few things stick about the rain we received in Houston. First, it sure is good that we had January, August and November. Without these months our drought would be dire in SE Texas. Also, June was a tough month. Our average amount of rain in June is 6.00″. We only received .13″! While most of our months were below average, only September was drastically dry like June. We finished the year in Houston 8.47″ below average. All of our major recording station in SE Texas had a deficit with College Station closest to average.

Departure from average for every month

All of our major recording stations were below average for rain in 2022

Drought update:

We are drought free in SE Texas. August and November rains helped tremendously for our area. The hill country didn’t get any help these months so we still have an extreme and exceptional drought. The panhandle is also still suffering from at least a moderate drought.

How our state is finishing 2022

Temperatures in 2022:

The one thing that sticks out to me on the below graph are our hottest months were also our driest month. After a below aveage start to 2022, we heated up in April while we dried out. June and July were hot! August wasn’t too bad, we were really close to our thirty year average. (Our average is based on the past 30 years.) And even though we had a really cold week in Houston in December, we still finished the month above average.

Departure from average temperatures in 2022

Despite a cold week, we finish the month above average

Flood & severe weather threat Monday:

We’re tracking another cold front that will move through Monday. Like Thursday and Friday morning, these thunderstorms can be strong possibly bringing street flooding and severe weather.

Heavy rain with severe weather possible

A moderate flood risk for most of SE Texas

A threat of tornadoes, damaging winds and hail Monday

10-day forecast:

After the storms move through Monday we have a dry forecast through Monday of next week.