10 units destroyed in 2-alarm apartment fire at Kingwood on New Year’s Eve, officials say

HFD responded to reports of an apartment on fire.

HOUSTON – Multiple families were displaced on the first night of 2023 after an apartment fire broke out in the Kingwood area, officials with Houston Fire Department said.

According to HPD Capt. S. Robintt, the fire was reported at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Sycamore Springs Dr.

The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm, where at least 70 firefighters arrived at the complex to help extinguish the blaze, officials said.

One firefighter was treated at the scene for heat exhaustion, but no additional injuries were reported.

The Red Cross was called to assist the families affected.

Capt. Robinitt said arson investigators are looking into what caused the fire.