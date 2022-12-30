Bryan officer shot, wounded during chase; Suspect in custody

The Bryan Police Department released this booking photo of Joshua Ryan Herrin, who is wanted in connection with an officer involved shooting that occurred on Dec. 29.

Bryan Police said a suspect is in custody after one of their officers was shot and wounded Thursday during a pursuit.

The officer, whose name hasn’t been released, was in stable condition at a local hospital, the agency said.

Police released this information about the circumstances of the shooting:

At 11:21 p.m. on Dec. 29, the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop near Wayside Drive and Avondale Avenue in Bryan, Texas. The suspect continued to drive for a short time before exiting the vehicle and running on foot. The officer got out of his vehicle and pursued the suspect.

During the foot pursuit, the suspect fired multiple gunshots at the officer, striking him, police said. The officer did not return any gunfire toward the suspect.

The suspect stole the officer’s patrol vehicle and fled the scene.

Police later located the patrol vehicle unoccupied in the 2000 block of Fountain Avenue.

The agency identified Joshua Ryan Herrin as the suspect in the shooting.