Peter Roussel, former press secretary for President George H.W. Bush, dies from cancer at age 81

HOUSTON – Peter Roussel, the former press secretary for President George H.W. Bush, has died after a courageous fight with cancer, family members said. He was 81 years old.

Roussel is the last surviving member of his immediate family.

Before becoming a faculty member at Sam Houston University, from 1981-87, Roussel served in the White House under President Reagan as special assistant and deputy press secretary. His duties as a spokesman for the President of the United States included briefings of the White House press corps and accompanying President Reagan on domestic and foreign trips.

From 1969-74 he served as press secretary to President George H.W. Bush when Bush served as U.S. Congressman and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Roussel’s first tour of duty in the White House, 1974-76, was as staff assistant to President Gerald R. Ford.

His career in public relations and advertising began in 1966 and included professional experience with five firms in three cities.

Roussel also did on-camera television commentary, with appearances that have included ABC World News, CNN, PBS and others.

There will be a service celebrating his life at the Church of St. John the Divine in Houston, Texas in January. The official date has not yet been released.