2 construction workers hospitalized after being struck tire on Tomball Tollway, deputies say

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

TOMBALL – Two construction workers are recovering in the hospital Tuesday after constable deputies say they were hit by a tire on the Tomball Tollway.

The accident happened in the 15500 block of the Tomball Tollway around 3 p.m.

Deputies said a vehicle was traveling on the tollway when it lost a tire, which struck the two construction workers.

Both workers were transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

