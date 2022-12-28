2 construction workers hospitalized after being struck tire on Tomball Tollway, deputies say

TOMBALL – Two construction workers are recovering in the hospital Tuesday after constable deputies say they were hit by a tire on the Tomball Tollway.
The accident happened in the 15500 block of the Tomball Tollway around 3 p.m.
Deputies said a vehicle was traveling on the tollway when it lost a tire, which struck the two construction workers.
Both workers were transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.
HAPPENING NOW: Heavy police presence in the 25500 block of the Tomball Tollway in reference to an auto pedestrian accident. A vehicle lost a tire and the tire struck two construction workers.— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) December 27, 2022
