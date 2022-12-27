37º

Silver Alert issued for 71-year-old missing woman with dementia last seen on Houston’s south side, HPD says

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 71-year-old woman with dementia who was last seen on Houston’s south side Monday night.

Emma Gatson Swayzer was last seen at a METRO bus stop in the 9400 block of Coffee Street at around 8:30 p.m., according to the Texas Center for the Missing.

According to police, she was wearing a cream-colored jacket and light green sweatpants at the time of her disappearance.

Officers said Swayzer has been diagnosed with dementia. Anyone with information on Swayzer’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840.

