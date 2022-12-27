Man fatally shot at bar in southeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed at a bar in southeast Houston Tuesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said.

HPD was advised by Harris County Precinct 2 deputies that they were flagged down about a shooting at the Palmas bar located at 7561 Park Place Blvd. around 1:53 a.m.

Officers said they went to the location and found a man with a gunshot wound laying outside the doorway of the bar. The victim was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are searching for information on the suspect. Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.