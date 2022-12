Highway 290 eastbound was temporarily closed Christmas afternoon due to a fiery car accident involving two vehicles

One person was hurt in a fiery car accident on Highway 290 in northwest Harris County Sunday afternoon.

The Cy-Fair Fire Department responded to the scene on the eastbound lanes of 290 near F.M. 1960. The department says two vehicles were involved in the accident and one caught fire. The first responders were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

The highway was closed during the emergency response but has since reopened.

The condition of the injured victim was not immediately released.