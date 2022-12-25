Thousands served at annual Super Feast at Houston’s George R. Brown Convention Center

HOUSTON – This Christmas Eve, thousands of Houston families took part in a city tradition at the Annual Citywide Club Super Feast in downtown Houston. Organizers say they were able to serve close to 30,000 people, thanks to help from dedicated volunteers.

The lines got so long outside the George R. Brown Convention Center, where the event was held, that organizers had to put out an SOS call for more help.

Volunteers served as the city’s “Santa’s helpers” to bring Christmas cheer to those in need, doing everything from sorting toys to serving up hot delicious meals.

Donating time is a family tradition for some.

“I bring my kids, and this is what we talk about for a long time,” said Brian Fielding, a volunteer. “These are a lot of the memories that they’ll have and can keep for years to come - giving back to other people.”

If you didn’t get a chance to participate this holiday season - no worries - you can always help next year because the “gift of giving” has no expiration date.