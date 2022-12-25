At least 40 displaced on Christmas Eve after 2-alarm fire breaks out at apartments in Upper Kirby area

HOUSTON – Nearly two dozen residents were left without homes on Christmas Eve after a 2-alarm swept through an apartment complex in the Upper Kirby area Saturday afternoon.

The fire broke out in the 2800 block of Timmons Lane, near West Alabama, just west of downtown Houston.

Officials with the Houston Fire Department said at least 10 units were damaged, affecting about 40 people, but no one was injured.

The Red Cross has stepped in to aid the families.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.