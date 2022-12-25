22-year-old Texas A&M student reported missing in College Station found dead near Austin, reports say

HOUSTON – A Texas A&M student who was last seen since Dec. 16 was found dead Saturday afternoon near the Austin area, according to multiple reports.

According to nonprofit Amber Alert Network in Brazos Valley, the family of Tanner Hoang, 22, said his body was found “not far from where his vehicle was recovered,” according to NBC affiliate KXAN.

“Certainly not the outcome so many people have hoped for,” said officials with the Amber Alert Network of Brazos Valley. “Please keep Tanner’s family in your prayers during this difficult time.”

Hoang was last seen at 11 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of Colgate Drive in College Station, Texas. His silver-colored 2009 Lexus ES350 was found unoccupied on Friday, KXAN reported.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the College Station Police Department at (979) 764-3600.