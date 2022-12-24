‘There is no excuse for this’: Multiple Houston fire trucks sit idle on Christmas Eve due to staffing shortages, other issues, HPFFA claims

HOUSTON – Many fire trucks were out of service on Christmas Eve due to staffing shortages or mechanical issues, the head of the Houston Professional Fire Firefighters Association said.

“As of noon, 17 engines and ladders were out of commission,” said HPFFA President Patrick M. “Marty” Lancton. “I am very concerned about the ability of our firefighters to respond to calls for service. It is a critical situation that places the safety of our firefighters and the citizens of Houston at risk. It is especially concerning considering that we are heading into the third night of record-freezing temperatures that have increased calls for service. There is no excuse for this happening.”

According to HPFFA, the following apparatus are out of service:

Engine 1

Engine 26

Engine 60

Engine 68

Ladder 16

Ladder 21

Ladder 26

Ladder 28

Ladder 34

Ladder 38

Ladder 51

Ladder 55

Ladder 59

Ladder 68

Ladder 69

Ladder 90

Ladder 102

KPRC has reached out to city officials for responses to this claim. When we receive, their confirmations or explanations will be added to this article.

