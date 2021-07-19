City of Houston ordered to immediately give HPFFA President Patrick Lancton his job back

HOUSTON – The city of Houston has been ordered to immediately give Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association President Patrick M. “Marty” Lancton his job back by an independent arbitrator on Monday.

Hearing examiner Ruben R. Armendariz said the city had no cause to indefinitely suspend Lancton last January and to reinstate to his position as president of HPFFA with full back pay and any other benefits to which he is entitled.

“The truth will always come out,” Lancton said. “My firing was nothing more than retaliation for my criticism of Mayor Sylvester Turner and his mishandling of our labor contract. The hearing examiner saw right through the city’s manufactured case against me. I am grateful for the ruling and the opportunity to restore my standing as a city of Houston employee.”