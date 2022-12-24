‘Refrain’ due to ‘strain’: City officials in surrounding Houston areas ask residents to stop dripping faucets

HOUSTON – There has already been confusion on whether “to drip or not to drip” during this week’s “big chill,” but that may no longer be an issue because several local officials are asking people in the surrounding Houston areas to stop dripping their faucets as it can cause more harm than good at this time.

HOUSTON

From the beginning, the City of Houston asked that people not drip their faucets because it could put pressure on the system that could actually cause pressure losses throughout the system. They explained that Houston’s system is run not through water towers, but through re-pump stations on the ground and it requires electricity.

As an update, they have sent out notifications on what to do and how to report water leaks and burst pipes, which have caused “stress” on the system.

#Houston the freeze has likely caused pipes to burst and the increased demand for water could stress the system. If you spot a water leak, please call 3-1-1 to provide information.



What to report to 3-1-1 agents:

💧The location of leak

💧The size of leak

PASADENA

The City of Pasadena requested Saturday that all residents refrain from dripping their faucets due to the strain that it is putting on the local water supply system. This includes back-flow preventers, irrigation systems and pool equipment.

Officials also advised any residents who locate a water break or leak on their property, to please attempt to turn the water off at the meter or secondary shut off valve next to your home.

This includes back-flow preventers, irrigation systems & pool equipment. If you locate a water break or leak on your property, please attempt to turn off the water at the meter or secondary shut off value next to your home.

DEER PARK

Deer Park is also urging residents to stop dripping faucets as temperatures are returning back to normal. City officials said they need time to replenish their diminishing water supply.

If you would like the City of Deer Park Public Works Department to assist with turning off the water supply to your home, please contact the Deer Park Police Department's non-emergency call line: (281) 479-1511.

December 24, 2022

