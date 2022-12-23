Warm up with KPRC 2+ on Christmas morning!

We’re helping you set the scene for your family’s Christmas morning celebration with the traditional offering of a virtual Yule Log on the KPRC 2+ livestream.

We’ll keep the fire “burning” for you from 6:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sunday. And if you’re feeling ambitious, you can read more about the tradition of the Yule log here.

Happy holidays from all of us at KPRC 2!

Four ways to watch KPRC 2+ now