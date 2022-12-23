31º

Search for suspect underway after man fatally shot in northeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man on the northeast side of town Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. in the 4100 block of Bennington Street.

Police said the victim is believed to be between 40 and 50 years old.

The suspect fled the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

