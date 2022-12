HOUSTON – One man has died after being shot in the head in north Houston Friday afternoon, according to police.

Houston police officers were dispatched around 1 p.m. in regard to a shooting in the 7600 block of the North Freeway.

They arrived to find a man, believed to be in his 20s, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he died.

No further information was immediately available.