Houston airports see flight delays, cancellations as severe winter weather threatens holiday travel

HOUSTON – Severe winter weather is threatening holiday travel.

As of this morning, more than 1,200 flights have been cancelled across the United States, according to the flight tracking site FlightAware. At Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport, 14 flights have been cancelled and 27 have been delayed. At William P. Hobby Airport, 14 flights were cancelled and 15 were delayed, according to FlightAware.

Temperatures in Houston are predicted to fall below freezing by Thursday night, with very cold weather continuing through Saturday afternoon.

MORE: Worried about flight delays? This website tells you if your flight is delayed, canceled