Christmas Miracles: Iraq Veteran who survived near death experience gets a little help making the holidays memorable for his 6 daughters

Every year, KPRC 2′s Spencer Solves It Team brings a boatload of Christmas cheer to families in need in the Houston area with Christmas Miracles Week. After a detailed search, we’ve identified five deserving families who really need help this year.

Inside a tiny apartment in southwest Houston, Britney Knott and her husband Tommy are doing their absolute best to try and cheer up their six beautiful daughters five-year-old Ellee, six-year-old Juddayah, eight-year-old Nurahya, 11-year-old Kierston, and the twins Adjua and Aksha who just turned one.

This year is tough because the Knotts have nothing to give their daughters for Christmas.

“It’s a sad, serious problem,” Tommy tells KPRC 2′s Bill Spencer. “It’s tough Bill, I’m telling ya.”

It’s especially heartbreaking for Tommy who is a United States Army Veteran who saved countless lives while serving as a medic in Iraq.

Just over a year ago, Tommy was diagnosed with a rare medical condition that very nearly killed him.

Since then, his “take charge-never-give-up soldier has been unable to work and the family is drowning in debt.

“I was just a self-proactive-self-taking-care kind of guy,” he said. “I’m going to do it myself, I’m doing it myself.”

He goes on to say, “Well now sometimes I can barely walk 10 steps and I’m breathing hard, but because I don’t want them to feel like...”

He begins to get emotional. What Tommy doesn’t know is Bill and the Spencer Solves it team is about to rescue the Knott’s family Christmas. With the help of Innovative Lasers of Houston owner Laura Alexis and Academy Sports all working on a Christmas miracle.

First comes a huge financial gift from Alexis.

“I was raised very poor. So, my Christmases were not all that. So being able to be in a position that I’m able to help people, oh it’s the greatest feeling in the world,” said Alexis. “On behalf of myself and Innovative Lasers of Houston, I would like to present you with a check for $1,500.”

Tommy quickly replies “Huuuh god! Thank you so much, it was unexpected”

Wife Britney adds, “Thank you so much, that’s so wonderful, thank you.”

Next, rolls in the great people at Academy Sports and Outdoors.

“So this year, we’re going to give each child in a need a personalized bike and a personalized helmet,” said Academy Sports and Outdoors Tyler Sumrall.

As the kids cheer and excitement brightens the room, Britney tells us, “It’s wonderful to see their excitement. It’s wonderful for my babies.”

With one last gift, the Spencer Solves It team gives a $1,000 gift card to Academy Sports and Outdoors so the Knotts can purchase more toys and gifts for their kids.

Unfortunately for our “Christmas Miracles” series, the Spencer Solves It team is working to help several families this holiday season. We’ve already chosen the families from the hundreds of emails received.