Watch live: Fort Bend County Judge KP George discusses extreme weather prep

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – The Fort Bend County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is preparing for a Hard Freeze and Wind Chill Watch in effect from Thursday to Saturday.

Fort Bend County Judge KP George will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. to to discuss the the county’s extreme weather preparations. KPRC 2 will stream the briefing live in the video player at the top of the page.

“Preparation is key. As the county prepares for the cold front conditions, it is equally important for our residents to be prepared and understand that they need to take action,” said George. “I encourage everyone to sign up for FBC Alerts to receive emergency updates and get the latest information they need to stay informed.”

The Fort Bend County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management offered residents these recommendations:

Streets

Fort Bend County Road and Bridge crews are preparing throughout the county to efficiently oversee the response to any possibilities of sleet and icy conditions. When forecasts and the elements indicate slick or icy conditions, crews may apply a deicing solution to dry pavement as a preemptive measure. Residents are advised to fill up their gas tanks before the cold weather event and to stay off streets and highways unless absolutely necessary. The County’s top priority is to keep the network of streets connecting police, fire, and emergency medical services clear.

Public safety

Fort Bend County EMS crews & the Sheriff’s Office are preparing for increased call volume and cold weather preparation. In the case of an emergency, residents are asked to call 911.

Pipes/Plumbing

Before low temperatures arrive, residents are advised to disconnect garden hoses, insulate indoor and outside faucets/pipes, open sink cabinets to expose the pipes to heated air, and turn off the outdoor sprinkler system to prevent water pipes from freezing and bursting. If you are planning to travel and be away from home for an extended period, consider turning off the main water supply.

More extreme cold preparations:

Make sure your emergency kit is stocked.

Make sure you have an emergency kit in your car.

Fully winterize your vehicle: Have a mechanic check antifreeze, brakes, heater and defroster, tires, and windshield wipers to ensure they are in good shape. Keep a full tank of gas.

Make sure to have a cell phone with an emergency charging option in case of a power failure.

People who depend on electricity to operate medical equipment should have alternate arrangements in place in case power is out for an extended time.

Plan to bring pets inside.

Have working carbon monoxide detectors and smoke detectors.

Keep space heater safety in mind: Use electric space heaters with automatic shut-off switches and non-glowing elements. Keep all heat sources at least three feet away from furniture and drapes.

If you are currently without power service, please make preparations to find support ahead of the freeze.

More information

Residents are urged to signup for Fort Bend County Alerts to receive notification alerts about emergencies and critical information quickly. To sign up go to: FBC Alert - Sign In (everbridge.net). This system enables FBCOEM to quickly reach residents about a variety of situations, such as severe weather, unexpected road closures, missing persons, and evacuations of buildings or neighborhoods.