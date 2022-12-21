Investigation underway after man found dead in vacant building in southeast Houston, police say

(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a vacant building in southeast Houston Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to reports of an assistance request at 3577 Yellowstone Blvd around 12 p.m. and found the man dead from what appeared to be blunt force trauma.

Southeast Officers and Homicide Detectives are at 3500 Yellowstone. Adult male deceased at the scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/MKCdfRoDYz — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 21, 2022

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.