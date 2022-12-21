54º

Investigation underway after man found dead in vacant building in southeast Houston, police say

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a vacant building in southeast Houston Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to reports of an assistance request at 3577 Yellowstone Blvd around 12 p.m. and found the man dead from what appeared to be blunt force trauma.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.

