Houston area plumbers busy protecting pipes ahead of Friday’s freezing temperatures

HOUSTON – The temperatures will continue to decline throughout the week, dropping below the freezing mark on Friday.

A Houston area plumbing company says the time to start protecting your pipes is now.

Benjamin Franklin Plumbing of Rosenberg is already busy protecting pipes from Friday’s freeze.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens, which can lead to frozen and busted pipes along with a high repair bill.

Walker said it will be similar to the February 2021 freeze, but without the snow.

“If you’re extremely worried about what happened last time, the best thing to do would be to shut the water off to the house, open up all your outside faucets and every faucet in the house and let all the water drain down,” the operations manager said.

Walker said homeowners should cover all water devices outside their homes and inside their attics.

“Cover it up best you can,” he added. “Like your sprinkler devices, water softener heads, stuff like those, the best way to cover those is to wrap a towel or blanket around them and put a plastic trash bag over the top of it,”

The American Red Cross also suggests protecting your pipes by opening kitchen and bathroom cabinets to allow warm air to circulate around the plumbing, allowing cold water to drip from your indoor faucet to avoid freezing, and keeping your thermostat at the same temperature throughout the day and night.