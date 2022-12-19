‘Zoo Lights’ canceled due to inclement weather, possible arctic blast, Houston Zoo officials say

HOUSTON – Due to inclement weather, the Houston Zoo has canceled “TXU Energy presents Zoo Lights” for several days this week.

The attraction will be closed Monday in anticipation of heavy rain, and on Thursday and Friday because of a possible arctic blast.

Zoo officials have not clarified the hours of operation for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Zoo will also be closed for daytime admission on Friday in expectation of the extremely cold weather.

Decisions on Saturday’s operations will be made at a later date, however, Zoo leadership anticipates being open for daytime admission as usual. The Zoo is regularly not open for Zoo Lights on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day for both daytime and Zoo Lights admission.

Guests who have purchased tickets for days the Zoo has closed can visit on a future date. Ticket holders should check their email for details.

Stay up to date with the latest weather events. Visit KPRC 2′s weather page for interactive radars, the latest forecast, weather blogs and more.