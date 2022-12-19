Who is Darius Lee? Family, friends remember HCU basketball star as leader, great athlete

HOUSTON – For many, the name Darius Lee may not ring a bell. The 21-year-old basketball athlete was shot to death during a trip home to Harlem New York earlier this year.

Lee played basketball at Houston Christian University, formerly Houston Baptist University, where he was known as a star athlete. In his last season, Lee led the university in points, rebounds and assists, while averaging the seventh most steals per game in the entire NCAA. He was nominated as the university’s Male Student-Athlete of the Year and second-team all-conference.

It was Lee’s second year at HCU where he was a rising senior set to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in sports management in December. The New York native was a standout athlete at St. Raymond’s High School for Boys in the Bronx. From there, he attended and played at SUNY Sullivan before ultimately committing to HCU.

His teammates described him as quiet, but someone who led by example.

Off the court, Lee enjoyed spending time with friends and playing video games.

After Lee’s breakout 2021 season, his family said he had aspirations to go and play basketball overseas.

His family and friends continue to honor him through the DLEE Foundation, which provides scholarships and opportunities to youth.

SEE MORE:

PHOTOS: Life, legacy of Houston Christian University basketball star who was killed in East Harlem shooting

Houston Baptist University basketball star killed in East Harlem shooting that left 8 wounded, university says

Houston Christian University honors slain student-athlete Darius Lee during commencement ceremony