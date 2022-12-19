Houston Christian University honors slain student-athlete Darius Lee during commencement ceremony

HOUSTON – Houston Christian University honored slain student-athlete Darius Lee during the December 2022 graduation.

More than 30 of Lee’s family members traveled to Houston from New York to attend his graduation and accept his diploma.

“This is how much my son was loved. Everybody took their time to make this happen. It’s family,” Darius’ mother, Taren Weaver-Smith, said.

Lee, a standout basketball player for the Huskies, was killed earlier this year while visiting his hometown of Harlem, New York.

Authorities said Lee was attending a block party where he was caught in the middle of crossfire during a gunfight. A total of nine people were shot, but Lee was the only person killed.

“To see so many family members take the trip down here and spend their time and money to be a part of this, it’s really heartwarming,” Houston Christian University head coach Ron Cottrell said.

Since the heartbreaking shooting, the HCU basketball team, the university and community members have continued to pay tribute to Lee’s name and keep his legacy alive.

Lee’s mother said she has a whole room full of Darius’ trophies, posters and other paraphernalia.

