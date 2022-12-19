Charges filed against suspect accused of shooting, killing man in SE Houston gas station parking lot: HPD

Michael Carl Draper, 56, is charged with murder and felon in possession of a weapon.

HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a suspect accused in the fatal shooting of a man that occurred in southeast Houston.

On Nov. 12, HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting at a gas station at 7401 Cullen Blvd. around 11:30 p.m. and found a man lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

Houston Fire Department paramedics arrived and pronounced the victim, identified as Satisfield Landry, 33, dead at the scene.

Further investigation identified Draper as the suspect in the case and, on November 20, warrants were issued for his arrest.

Draper was apprehended on Dec. 16 by the HPD Southeast Patrol Division Crime Suppression Team and members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force.