2 Friendswood PD officers injured after attempting to free victim from single vehicle crash, officials say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – Two officers with Friendswood Police Department are hurt after attempting to free a victim following a single vehicle crash Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers with Friendswood PD closed off FM528 from Moore Road to Canal Drive towards Alvin at around 6 a.m. after a major crash involving one vehicle.

According to Friendswood PD on Twitter, two officers attempted to free the crash victim from their vehicle.

Both officers were taken to an area hospital where officials said one officer was treated for burns and the other for smoke inhalation. Both are expected to be okay.

Officials are investigating the cause of the crash.

FM 528 remains closed as of 9 a.m. Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route if headed toward Alvin.

