2 Friendswood PD officers injured after attempting to free victim from single vehicle crash, officials say

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – Two officers with Friendswood Police Department are hurt after attempting to free a victim following a single vehicle crash Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers with Friendswood PD closed off FM528 from Moore Road to Canal Drive towards Alvin at around 6 a.m. after a major crash involving one vehicle.

According to Friendswood PD on Twitter, two officers attempted to free the crash victim from their vehicle.

UPDATE 8:30 AM: FM 528 remains closed as the investigation of this accident continues. Two officers are being treated for injuries they sustained while attempting to free the victim. One officer is being treated for burns and the other is being treated for smoke inhalation. https://t.co/do2F7TzQvX — Friendswood Police Department - Official (@Friendswood_PD) December 18, 2022

Both officers were taken to an area hospital where officials said one officer was treated for burns and the other for smoke inhalation. Both are expected to be okay.

Officials are investigating the cause of the crash.

FM 528 remains closed as of 9 a.m. Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route if headed toward Alvin.