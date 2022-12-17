Houston area community hosts Texas-sized Christmas celebration

RICHMOND, Texas – Marla Lynch sums up the lights and decorations in her community in six words.

“I call it Christmas on crack,” said Lynch.

Everyone is addicted to Pecan Grove in Fort Bend County. It’s arguably the closest thing to the North Pole many will see between now and Christmas.

The community has thousands of homes and the vast majority are twinkling with homemade designs that leave many in awe.

Aside from lights on trees, houses, and yards there are plenty of lights from cars driving through. The neighborhood sees an uptick this time of year but following a couple of pandemic years, residents say they are seeing more people huddled together on hayrides.

Many drive long distances from all over the area to capture this winter wonderland. However, there are some, like Mikah Schmitt and her family, who just happen to live nearby, “We live right across the street in Long Meadow Farms and we always drive over here, because there is so much going on,” said Schmitt.

Residents admit it can be competitive among homeowners who begin putting up the displays right before Thanksgiving, “There is a lot of competition out here. For years we didn’t even try to compete,” said Lynch.

After moving info the neighborhood, Allen Van Maanean had an appetite to be different yet very much Texas. Since 2019, his home has been sporting a Whataburger theme.

“Most of the folks have had a pretty good reaction to it. Some of the folks don’t like it because of all the screaming kids, Whataburger? Whataburger? Whataburger? As the hayrides go by, it’s kind of funny,” said Van Maanean.

When asked if Whataburger has ever reached out to him regarding the theme? Van Maanean said, “nope” adding he has no connection to the company aside from buying his holiday decorations from a Whataburger online store.

The decoration did give him some stature in the neighborhood, as last year his home finished in third place.