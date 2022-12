HOUSTON – Plants may brighten your home, but some can also be lethal. Every year, more than 100,000 people are poisoned by plants in the U.S., and many of them are children.

You’ve probably heard that poinsettias are potentially dangerous for kids and dogs, sometimes causing vomiting or nausea if ingested, but they aren’t deadly. There are some common household plants, however, that can cause serious harm.

Health Reporter Haley Hernandez shows us which ones are better kept out of reach.