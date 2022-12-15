Man in custody after barricading himself inside apartment with baby in Houston’s Fourth Ward, HPD says

HOUSTON – A man is in custody after barricading himself inside an apartment unit with a baby Thursday, officers with the Houston Police Department said.

Officers responded to a family violence call at an apartment complex located at 816 Skyline Vista around 7:45 a.m.

According to investigators, the man was arguing with his girlfriend. He reportedly told officers he had several weapons, including knives, and threatened to harm himself. Police said the man rushed out of the apartment with the 6-month-old child in a car seat.

Officers continued to negotiate with the man until he took off running and was then apprehended, investigators said. Police said they had to use a taser on the man for him to comply with officers.

Police were able to safely secure the baby and take the man into custody without further incident, HPD said.

The mother of the child and the baby were reportedly taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

UPDATE: SWAT scene still active. HPD Negotiators continue to communicate with the suspect and the child is not harmed. #HouNews https://t.co/IQSZNgb49Y — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 15, 2022

Police have not said what charges the man is expected to face.