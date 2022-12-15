49º

Local News

Man from Kingwood crowned ‘Survivor 43′ winner. He’s donating $1M prize to veterans

‘There are people that need the money more’

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Tags: National, local
Palm trees (Pixabay)

Mike Gabler, the heart valve specialist from Kingwood, Texas, on Wednesday joined the “Survivor” millionaires club.

Upon winning the $1 million top prize on Season 43 of the CBS reality show, Gabler announced he planned to donate the winnings to veterans in the name of his father Robert Gabler, a Green Beret.

“We all had a chance of a lifetime out here, the adventure of a lifetime,” Gabler told host Jeff Probst during the “Survivor” after-show. “What we all earned from each other is priceless. We all made us better. There are people that need that money more and I’m going to donate the entire prize, the entire million dollars in my father’s name -- Robert Gabler, who’s a Green Beret -- to veterans in need who are struggling from psychiatric problems, PTSD and curb the suicide epidemic.”

Watch a clip of the heartwarming moment here.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team in 2019. When she’s not hard at work in the KPRC 2 newsroom, you can find Bri drinking away her hard earned wages at JuiceLand, running around Hermann Park, listening to crime podcasts or ransacking the magazine stand at Barnes & Noble.

email

twitter