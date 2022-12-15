Man from Kingwood crowned ‘Survivor 43′ winner. He’s donating $1M prize to veterans

Mike Gabler, the heart valve specialist from Kingwood, Texas, on Wednesday joined the “Survivor” millionaires club.

Upon winning the $1 million top prize on Season 43 of the CBS reality show, Gabler announced he planned to donate the winnings to veterans in the name of his father Robert Gabler, a Green Beret.

“We all had a chance of a lifetime out here, the adventure of a lifetime,” Gabler told host Jeff Probst during the “Survivor” after-show. “What we all earned from each other is priceless. We all made us better. There are people that need that money more and I’m going to donate the entire prize, the entire million dollars in my father’s name -- Robert Gabler, who’s a Green Beret -- to veterans in need who are struggling from psychiatric problems, PTSD and curb the suicide epidemic.”

Watch a clip of the heartwarming moment here.