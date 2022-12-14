3 arrested, including man with multiple open warrants, while trying to steal building materials from a construction site near Tomball, deputies say

Deputy Springfield with Constable Mark Herman’s Office has two adult males and one adult female in custody in the 20900 block of Preakness Stakes Trail. The suspects were attempting to steal buildings materials from a construction site.

TOMBALL – Three people have been arrested after deputies say they were caught trying to steal building materials from a construction site near Tomball, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.

On Tuesday night, deputies responded to reports of a robbery in the 20900 block of Preakness Stakes Trail.

Deputies arrested two men and a woman who were allegedly trying to steal the building materials.

During the investigation, deputies found out one of the suspects had two open felony warrants for felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The female suspect was found with cocaine, and during a search of the vehicle, deputies located loaded firearms.