3 arrested, including man with multiple open warrants, while trying to steal building materials from a construction site near Tomball, deputies say

TOMBALL – Three people have been arrested after deputies say they were caught trying to steal building materials from a construction site near Tomball, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.
On Tuesday night, deputies responded to reports of a robbery in the 20900 block of Preakness Stakes Trail.
Deputies arrested two men and a woman who were allegedly trying to steal the building materials.
During the investigation, deputies found out one of the suspects had two open felony warrants for felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The female suspect was found with cocaine, and during a search of the vehicle, deputies located loaded firearms.
HAPPENING NOW: SUSPECTS IN CUSTODY! Deputy Springfield with Constable Mark Herman’s Office has two adult males and one...Posted by Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 on Tuesday, December 13, 2022