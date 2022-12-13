Houston police release bodycam video of shootout with armed parolee following chase in NW Houston

Anthony J. Garcia, 34, charged with two counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer and other charges

HOUSTON – Houston police released the body camera video of an officer-involved shooting where a suspect was shot several times after a chase in northwest Houston back in November.

Anthony J. Garcia, 34, is charged with two counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer, felony evading arrest, and felon in possession of a weapon.

The two HPD officers who discharged their weapons, J. Ready and C. Wade, were not injured. Both men were sworn-in as officers in December 2018 and December 2019 and are assigned to the North Patrol Division.

On Nov. 17, Houston police attempted to pull over Garcia, who was driving erratically in a red Chevrolet and refused to stop, leading officers on a chase.

During the chase, the officers said the driver was seen throwing something out of his truck before turning onto Bingle Road and Northwest Freeway.

A short time later, the driver lost control of the truck and crashed into a tree near the 4600 block of Bingle Road.

In the video released by HPD, the suspect can be seen firing several shots toward the officer’s windshield. It was later determined Garcia was armed with a VSKA AK-style pistol.

Officers returned fire and immediately exited their vehicle. After a brief exchange of gunfire, officers can be seen approaching the vehicle and giving Garcia verbal commands to raise his hands.

Garcia was then taken into custody without further incident. Officers said Garcia was out on parole and wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the incident.

HPD releases bodycam footage of all deadly officer-involved shootings within 30 days as part of the Mayor’s Task Force on Policing Reform. Houston police Chief Troy Finner agreed with the adherence to the recommendation, saying there cannot be a talk of transparency without action.

The YouTube videos posted by HPD show police shooting a suspect. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.