Small church bus carrying 25 passengers crashes into apartment building in east Harris County; 1 critically injured, sheriff says

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Harris County – One person is in critical condition after a small church bus crashed and flipped into an apartment building in east Harris County, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that the crash happened at The Pines at Woodforest apartment complex located at 90 Uvalde Road at around 1 p.m.

Gonzalez said over 25 people, including children, were on board.

Most of the passengers were taken to area hospitals, where one of them is said to be in critical condition, according to Gonzalez. It’s unknown whether that passenger is an adult or child.

It’s unclear what led to the crash at this time.

Deputies do not know if any residents were inside the apartment building at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

