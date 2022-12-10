Pocket knife found on aircraft traveling from Houston to Chicago, officials report

Miami, Florida - April 10, 2014: A United Airlines Airbus A319 with the registration N805UA on approach to Miami Airport (MIA) in Florida.

HOUSTON – An aircraft traveling from Houston to Chicago was delayed after a passenger reportedly found a knife onboard.

Officials from the Houston Airport Systems say after passengers boarded the United Airlines flight on Saturday morning, someone claimed to have found the pocketknife which had possibly been located under their seat.

They then alerted a flight attendant of what they found.

HAS staff said about 132 passengers had to deboard the flight and get rescreened before the plane was allowed to continue on.

It is unclear who exactly the knife belonged to, and authorities have not yet arrested anyone in this case.

The bigger question of how a weapon was able to get past the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has yet to be answered.

United Airlines released the following statement:

“This morning, customers onboard United flight 469 from Houston to Chicago were deplaned and were re-screened by TSA out of an abundance of caution. The flight safely departed at 9:08 local time.”