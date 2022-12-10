78º

Local News

Mother struck, killed by oncoming Porsche in front of her children in north Harris County, deputies say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Tags: Harris County, Crash, Safety
A mother was struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle in north Harris County. deputies said (KPRC)

HARRIS COUNTY – A mother of two was hit and killed by an oncoming Porsche in front of her children in north Harris County late Friday, deputies said.

According to HCSO Sgt. Bondurant with the Vehicular Crimes Unit, it happened in the 500 block of Rankin Road at around 11:45 p.m.

Deputies said a mother and father, identified as Elia and Anthony Orlando, and their two children were walking westbound on the shoulder of Rankin Road.

At some point, deputies said Elia apparently stepped out onto the roadway. That was when, according to Bondurant, a Porsche Cayenne SUV driving in the same direction struck her.

Deputies said Elia was rushed to an area hospital where she later died. Anthony was also taken to the hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

The two children were not hurt.

The driver of the Porsche stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities. Deputies said she did not show signs of intoxication.

At this time, no charges have been filed.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email