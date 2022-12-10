Mother struck, killed by oncoming Porsche in front of her children in north Harris County, deputies say

A mother was struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle in north Harris County. deputies said

HARRIS COUNTY – A mother of two was hit and killed by an oncoming Porsche in front of her children in north Harris County late Friday, deputies said.

According to HCSO Sgt. Bondurant with the Vehicular Crimes Unit, it happened in the 500 block of Rankin Road at around 11:45 p.m.

Deputies said a mother and father, identified as Elia and Anthony Orlando, and their two children were walking westbound on the shoulder of Rankin Road.

At some point, deputies said Elia apparently stepped out onto the roadway. That was when, according to Bondurant, a Porsche Cayenne SUV driving in the same direction struck her.

Deputies said Elia was rushed to an area hospital where she later died. Anthony was also taken to the hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

The two children were not hurt.

The driver of the Porsche stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities. Deputies said she did not show signs of intoxication.

At this time, no charges have been filed.